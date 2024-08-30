Austria Card revises upwards its 2024 results

Austria Card Holdings AG Group is on track to achieve or exceed its forecast for 2024, the company’s management said during the release of its six-monthly financial results.

“We confirm that we are on track to achieve or exceed our forecast for the financial year 2024, i.e. a 10% increase in revenue and a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA, as a result of our enhanced operational synergies and improved sales mix with a primary focus on digital transformation technologies,” the Vice President and CEO of the AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Group, Manolis Kontos, pointed out.

“We continue our expansion in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa, a geographic area from which we have high growth expectations, while maintaining our leadership position in all the markets in which we operate, as well as in Challenger/Neo Banks, where our more sophisticated products such as metal payment cards are proving to be a powerful marketing tool for our B2B clients looking for differentiation and innovation in their service offerings,” he added.

In detail, the Group’s revenues rose by 7.0%, totaling 192.0 million euros, driven by the almost quadrupling of revenues in the Digital Transformation Technologies sector and growth in the Document Lifecycle Management sector.