Athens stock exchange: Summer ends with losses – Focus on MSCI changes

All eyes are turned on the restructuring of the MSCI indices on the last day of the summer.

More specifically, a rebalancing will take place, with the Motor Oil share being the focus of interest, due to its deletion from the MSCI Standard Greece and its addition to the MSCI Small Cap.

This development is expected to trigger a surge in trading, which is estimated to skyrocket the “struggling” and stagnant daily trading turnover.

After removing Motor Oil, MSCI’s main index will have nine Greek stocks left. These are: National Bank, Eurobank, Piraeus, Metlen, Alpha, OPAP, Jumbo, OTE and PPC.

In addition to rebalancing, the financial results of the first semester are also in the center of attention, with Helleniq Energy and Austriacard confirming the positive momentum in the field of profitability.

Today, after the end of the meeting, Intralot’s management will release its six-month figures.

Despite all this, the climate in the Greek market remains subdued, with the daily value of transactions kept below the minimum target of 100 million euros for nine consecutive sessions.

The lack of willingness to take unnecessary risk is more than widespread, with the General Index moving in a narrow range up to 12 points for two weeks.