BoG: Deposits decreased by 607 million euros in July

According to BoG, the annual rate of change of the total financing of the domestic economy remained unchanged at 3.7% in July 2024, compared to the previous month.

The annual rate of change in total deposits eased to 1.4% from 1.8% in the previous month.

More specifically:

I. Credit to the domestic economy

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was negative by 1,242 million euros in July 2024, compared with a positive net flow of 2,468 million euros in the previous month.

Ι.1 Credit to the general government

In July 2024, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was negative by 100 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 845 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -0.4%, compared with 0.0% in the previous month.

Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

In July 2024, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 6.4% from 6.1% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit was negative at 1,143 million, compared with a positive net flow of 3,313 million in the previous month.

II. Deposits by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions

In July 2024, the monthly net flow of total deposits was negative by 868 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 3,963 million euros in June 2024.

ΙΙ.1 Deposits placed by the general government

In July 2024, deposits placed by the general government decreased by 261 million euros, compared with an increase of 137 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -24.6%, compared with -21.8% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2 Deposits placed by the private sector

In July 2024, deposits placed by the private sector decreased by 607 million euros, compared with an increase of 3,826 million euros in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 2.7% from 2.9% in the previous month.