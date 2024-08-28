Updated Eispraxis system brings confiscations

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) proceeds with a series of confiscations on taxpayers with overdue debts to the tax office, activating the new “big brother” from the beginning of September.

The new Eispraxis, which will be activated in its updated form at the end of August, will enable automatic seizures on debtors’ accounts, since as soon as the debt becomes overdue the application will outline its profile.

At the same time, it will draw information on income and properties from all the information systems of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), myAADE, Taxisnet, Icisnet, Elenxis as well as from third parties, such as Land Registry, GEMI, EFKA, KEAO, ERGANI, Stock Exchange, the banks, as well as from tax authorities of other countries.

Essentially, in this way, AADE is proceeding with the “digital file” of taxpayers with overdue debts, while it will have “black lists” ready at any time for those who can afford it but do not pay their debts.

The selection criteria of the new Eispraxis for the creation of a “digital file” will be the amount of debt as well as the income and property situation of the debtor, and then the road will be automatically opened for automatic confiscation of bank accounts.