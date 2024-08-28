Athens stock exchange: How it will overcome the stagnation of the last days

The Athens Stock Exchange continues to show stagnation in the last few days, waiting for investors to return from holidays in order to start moving forward.

For eight consecutive sessions, the General Index trades in a narrow range between 1,425-1,437 points.

At the same time, daily changes in the main stock market index are stubbornly stuck below 1%.

And most importantly? With the exception of the session on August 16 (turnover of more than 100 million euros), in all the rest turnover was completely… disappointing.

So, the first thing that needs to change, so that we can see a better image is the rewarming of investment interest, through the improvement of daily transactions.

Therefore, a convincing bullish trend would mean a turnover exceeding 100 million euros per day.

Corporate figures

At the same time, as we are getting closer to September (just three sessions left for August), the news is getting richer and more interesting.

Yesterday, for example, Cenergy upgraded its targets for 2024, after the strong performance of the first half, while at the same time it announced the implementation of a share capital increase up to 200 million euros.

Today, it is Motor Oil’s turn to announce financial figures for the period, while Helleniq Energy and Austriacard will follow tomorrow.

The restructuring of the MSCI indices is scheduled for Friday with the deletion of Motor Oil from Standard Greece, which is expected to trigger a jump in capital flows.