Storm Daniel: 100 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility

The Commission has proposed financial support, amounting to 101.5 million euros, from the EU Solidarity Fund, to deal with the damages caused by the floods in September 2023 due to Daniel and Elias.

An additional amount of 1 billion euros in financial support from the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) will be allocated to help Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Greece and France cope with the effects of severe flooding that hit these countries. countries in 2023.

The distribution of the package

• 378.8 million euros for Italy following the flood damage in the Emilia-Romagna region in May 2023 and an additional 67.8 million for the Tuscany region following the floods in October and November 2023.

• 428.4 million euros for Slovenia.

• 5.2 million euros for Austria to deal with the consequences of the floods in August 2023.

• 101.5 million euros for Greece to support flood recovery efforts in September 2023.

• 46.7 million euros for France for flood damage caused in the Hauts-de-France region in November 2023.

This funding proposal follows requests for Solidarity Fund assistance from the countries concerned. Once the Commission’s proposal has been approved by the Parliament and the Council, the financial aid can be disbursed without delay and in one installment to each of the applicant countries.

EU Solidarity Fund assistance will cover part of the costs of emergency and recovery operations, including repairing damaged infrastructure, protecting cultural heritage and conducting clean-up operations.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “The EU Solidarity Fund is a special tool to support Member States to recover from large-scale natural disasters. This aid not only provides relief and help with emergency costs, but also helps EU countries to better rebuild themselves in the context of the challenges posed by climate change.”