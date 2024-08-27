UN condemns the Houthi strike on a Greek-owned ship – SOS for the Red Sea

“We unequivocally condemn the attacks on the vessel, which endanger the ecosystem, the people and the seamen,” the UN said referring to the Houthi attack on the Greek-flagged tanker Sounion, which carried 150,000 tons of oil and is now immobilized.

The press representative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, emphasized the risk of environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Huge environmental hazard

This is a “serious threat to the environment of the region,” he stressed while briefing the accredited editors at the United Nations.

The tanker strike raises a “huge environmental risk” and “we are very concerned about that,” he stressed.

“We are concerned that we are now hearing that there may have been a fire of some kind on board. We strongly condemn the attacks on this ship, which endanger the ecosystem, people and sailors,” he added, while underlining that the UN has repeatedly referred to the dangers of oil spills in this area due to the ongoing fighting.

“Security Council Resolution 2722 must be fully respected. We particularly call on the Houthis to immediately stop attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea,” concluded Dujarric.