EU: Greece ranks 16th in terms of household net disposable income

On the occasion of two articles published by KEPE regarding the salaries, wages and purchasing power of Greek citizens and especially families with children, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance emphasized the following:

First, the minimum and average wages in Greece have increased more than prices in the last five years.

Specifically, between 2019 and 2023 the Consumer Price Index has cumulatively increased by 13.4%.

In the same period, based on data from the ERGANI system, the average salary rose by 20.2%, while the minimum wage has increased by 27.7% since 2019.

Secondly, in the last five years the real per capita income has increased in Greece to a degree significantly higher than the European average.

According to Eurostat data, between 2019 and 2023 real per capita income in Greece rose by 7.7%, more than twice the European Union average (3.3%) and almost three times that of the Eurozone (2.3%).

At the same time, over the past five years the government has proceeded with a series of tax reductions as well as positive interventions for Greek households, always within the framework of fiscal responsibility.

As a result, net disposable income in Greece has been strengthened for all types of households.

Based on Eurostat data, annual net earnings in purchasing power units have increased 12.3%-15.7% from 2019 to 2023 depending on the type/composition of the household.