Intralot extends its contracts in Ireland and the Netherlands

Intralot announced that its subsidiary in Ireland, Intralot Ireland Ltd., has signed a three-year (3) contract extension, through November 2027, with Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC (PLI).

This extension allows Intralot to continue providing its advanced central gaming system for the operation of the National Lottery of Ireland through a retail network of more than 4,300 Intralot terminals, as well as serving mobile and web players.

The company also announced the extension of the three-year contract of its subsidiary in the Netherlands, Intralot Benelux B.V., with Nederlandse Loterij Organisatie B.V. (NLO) to continue providing operations and management services for TOTO retail sportsbook has been activated. TOTO is the sports betting brand of NLO and is operated through a retail network of 4,000 POS. The contract extension is through June 2027.

As per the contract, Intralot provides its sports betting platform Intralot Orion, as well as trading and risk management services coupled with monitoring and performance services for the operation of TOTO games through Intralot’s Photon terminals.