Aspides operation: Greek-flagged vessel Sounion still on fire; no signs of oil spill

The Greek-flagged ship Sounion has been on fire since August 23 after an attack by Yemen’s Houthis with no obvious signs of an oil spill, EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides said in a post on X on Monday.

The EU mission published photos dated Sunday showing fire and smoke coming out of the vessel’s main deck.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, said on Thursday that they attacked the Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea.

The force, which was deployed in the region by the EU to protect international shipping earlier in 2024, clarified that there were fire outbreaks in 5 places on the deck of the ship, which, according to the Ministry of Shipping, was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil to Corinth, loaded at the port of Basra, Iraq.

The vessel Sounion remains where it was moored, between Eritrea and Yemen.

Crude oil tanker Sounion was attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles last week.