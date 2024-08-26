Water shortage in Greece: EYDAP enhances the water supply network of Athens

The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) has resorted to the extra sources of water supply to enhance the network due to the prolonged water shortage.

“These are the springs and boreholes of Mavrosouvala, north of Parnitha, but also in the wider area of Attica and Boetoia. The lake Yliki’s reserves are also used.The CEO of EYDAP Haris Sahinis said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

More specifically, he said that EYDAP is closely monitoring the water shortage problem, but for the time being there is no need to take restrictive measures on consumption. The company has been running a campaign with recommendations to the citizens for a long time and for now we are waiting for their voluntary response.

“If there are no rains and snowfalls in winter, things will be different. Then we will go into red now we are still in yellow, not even orange,” he estimated.

Sahinis underlined that people must be careful and not waste water.