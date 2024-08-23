Cosmote TV and Netflix: Two services with one subscription

Telekom Group’s collaboration with Netflix through COSMOTE TV is expanding. COSMOTE TV subscribers will be able to enjoy even richer television and film content, earning a 2.0-euro discount, having the two services together in one subscription.

More specifically, as part of the agreement, COSMOTE TV streaming service subscribers will be able to choose between two new packages that combine Netflix with COSMOTE TV Cinema for 17.99 euros per month, or with COSMOTE TV Full, with 33.99 euros per month.

Access will be made through the existing decoder of Cosmote’s streaming service.

“The most complete TV guide”

“From today our subscribers can enjoy the content of COSMOTE TV and Netflix at a very attractive price, having the two services together in one subscription. This agreement, combined with our recent agreement with Nova for the availability of the Novasports channels on our platform, makes COSMOTE TV the most complete television option for the Greek audience,” COSMOTE TV Executive Director, Dimitris Michalakis, said.