Lakki Leros: Restoration of the port with a budget of 800,000 euros

The project of restoring the port of Lakki on the island of Leros, where passenger ferries of the Piraeus-Rhodes line approach, has been included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”.

The execution of the project, with a budget of 800,000 euros, is expected to restore the problems of the port and help to avoid dangers for pedestrians, vehicles as well as boats approaching the port.

The project is financed by the European Union – NextGeneration EU and will be implemented in collaboration with the Technical Service of the South Aegean Region.

Based on strategic planning, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, has planned and is implementing critical interventions in ports, utilizing EU resources from the financial programs of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the NSRF 2021-2027.

It is also expected to proceed with the expansion of the central pier of the port in Leros, with a budget of 2,000,000 euros, from the NSRF Program “Transport 2021-2027”.