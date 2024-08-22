Bank of Greece: Travel receipts up 12.2% to 6,921.3 million euros in Jan-June

The balance of travel services showed a surplus of 5,553.1 million euros in January-June 2024, up from a surplus of 5,053.5 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023, according to the Bank of Greece.

Travel receipts rose by 754.8 million euros or 12.2% to 6,921.3 million euros, while travel payments increased by 255.3 million euros or 22.9% to 1,368.2 million euros.

The rise in travel receipts stemmed from a 15.5% increase in inbound traveler flows, as average expenditure per trip fell by 3.1%. Net travel receipts offset 31.8% of the goods deficit and contributed 76.8% of total net services receipts.

Receipts from EU27 residents rose by 14.8% to 3,815.8 million euros and receipts from residents of other countries by 8.4% to 2,818.6 million euros.

In more detail, receipts from Germany grew by 7.4% to 1,223.3 million euros, as did receipts from France, by 2.5% to 445.7 million euros. Receipts from Italy also increased by 48.8% to 329.0 million. Turning to other countries, receipts from the United Kingdom rose by 19.9% to 1,008.6 million euros and receipts from the United States increased by 1.0% to 540.1 million euros. Lastly, receipts from Russia decreased by 70.1% to 5.2 million euros.