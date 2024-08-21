Greece imposes stricter limits on permissible exposure to harmful substances

The incorporation of a European Directive into national law, which strengthens the existing framework aimed at protecting the health of workers from exposure to harmful substances during work, is provided for by a Presidential Decree issued following a proposal from the Ministries of Labor and Social Security, National Economy and Finance and Interior.

This Presidential Decree imposes stricter limits of exposure to specific chemical substances and adds to the relevant list substances that are now considered carcinogenic and mutagenic as well as others that have been proven to be harmful to reproductive health.

“The protection of workers from exposure to potentially harmful substances is essential for their well-being and safety and is an absolute priority of the government. We are making stricter and expanding the list of permissible limits for exposure to hazardous substances, strengthening the worker protection grid. The defense of human life and health is our highest concern,” said Minister of Labor and Social Security Niki Kerameus.