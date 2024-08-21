Athens Stock Exchange: The 20+3 companies holding 80% of the total market value

The cumulative capitalization of the 20 largest listed companies on the Athens Stock Exchange is close to 80 billion euros, which means that they control approximately 80% of the total value of the domestic capital market.

In fact, these are companies that feature a capitalization of more than 1 billion euros each.

Top “20”

The list of the top 20 includes Coca-Cola HBC, which is currently worth 11.9 billion euros or 32 euros/share, while the No. 1 listed bank follows, that is Eurobank, which is valued at 7.5 billion euros.

National Bank is next with a capitalization of 7.4 billion euros, having recovered to more than 8 euros/share. The first five are completed by OTE and OPAP, whose value is estimated at around 6 billion euros.

Metlen (formerly Mytilineos) and Piraeus Bank are valued at 4.9 billion euros, with PPC following at 4.4 billion euros. Alpha Bank and Jumbo, which are worth 3.7 and 3.2 billion euros, are also part of the same club of companies.

The value of Titan Cement has reached 2.5 billion euros, with Motor Oil, Terna Energy, Athens International Airport and Helleniq Energy following close behind, with a valuation of more than 2 billion euros.

Cenergy, Prodea and GEK TERNA have a capitalization of 1.8 billion euros, while Viohalco and Lamda Development amount to 1.4 and 1.2 billion euros, respectively, completing the top 20 of the Greek stock market.

Three companies on the threshold of 1 billion euros

However, three listed companies are on the threshold of 1 billion euros. These are Aegean Airlines, Karelia Tobacco Industry and Optima Bank, which are worth at least 900 million euros each.

The 20 largest listed on the Athens stock exchange (based on market value)

• Coca-Cola 11.9 billion euros

• Eurobank 7.5 billion euros

• National 7.4 billion euros

• OTE 6.1 billion euros

• OPAP 5.9 billion euros

• Piraeus 4.9 billion euros

• Metlen 4.9 billion euros

• PPC 4.4 billion euros

• Alpha 3.7 billion euros

• Jumbo 3.2 billion euros

• Titan 2.5 billion euros

• Motor Oil 2.3 billion euros

• Terna Energy 2.2 billion euros

• AIA 2.2 billion euros

• Helleniq Energy 2.1 billion euros

• Cenergy 1.8 billion euros

• Prodea 1.8 billion euros

• GEK TERNA 1.8 billion euros

• Viohalco 1.4 billion euros

• Lamda 1.2 billion euros