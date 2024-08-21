Passenger traffic in Greek airports soars 9.5% in January-July

Passenger traffic in Greek airports where commercial flights are conducted (39 airports: 24 CAA, 14 FRAPORT GREECE, AIA) recorded an increase of 9.5% from January to July compared to the same period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

More specifically, the number of passengers rose to 42,538,219 from 38,833,074 in the corresponding period last year.

An increase of 6.9% in domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures was also recorded compared to the corresponding period January-July 2023. In particular, 328,272 flights were carried out, compared to 306,982 flights in the seven months of 2023.

Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the CAA showed an increase of 5% in the same period.

In particular, the total number of passengers (international and domestic arrivals and departures) totaled 6,054,816 in the first seven months of the year, compared to 5,768,484 passengers in the corresponding period of 2023.

The airport of Kasos recorded the highest increase (+89.8%), followed by Milos airport (+33%), Naxos airport (+30%), and Sitia (+27.7%).

Passengers in “Nikos Kazantzakis” airport in Heraklion, Crete, soared to 1,618,073 in July this year, i.e. up 3% compared to last year.