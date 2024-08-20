Software and IT services increasing their market share with capitalization of 2.4 billion euros

The cumulative capitalization of the companies in this sector exceeds 2.4 billion euros, and constitutes a key link in the long chain of this year’s activity of acquisitions – mergers – new imports.

The big deals

Over the past few months, the domestic market has seen two major industry deals with the mandatory public offerings in Epsilon Net and Entersoft, worth 650 million euros and 240 million euros, respectively.

Τhey may both be heading off the Athens Stock Exchange, but other promising tech-enterprises are expected to take their place.

The “traditional” forces

At the same time, the traditional forces of the sector, Quest and Ideal Holdings, which have a strong footprint in the sector through their subsidiaries, are trying to consolidate their position through new acquisitions and investments.

Τhere is also Austriacard, worth 213 million euros, which in May successfully completed the allocation of 15% to new investors, strengthening its equity dispersion.

Profile is valued at 116 million euros and Performance Technologies, worth 92 million euros, which just a few weeks ago moved from the Alternative to the Main Market.

Real Consulting is also on the “upgrade” track, which has already started the procedures to pass the gate of the Main Market.

Softweb recently entered the Alternative Market with a valuation of 9 million euros.

Dotsoft has risen more than +200% since the beginning of 2024 with its market value climbing to 40 million euros.

The capitalization of listed IT – Technology – Software

• Epsilon 650 million euros

• Quest 575 million euros

• Ideal 283 million euros

• Entersoft 240 million euros

• Austriacard 213 million euros

• Profile 116 million euros

• Performance Technologies 92 million euros

• Real Consulting 77 million euros

• Space Hellas 43 million euros

• Dotsoft 40 million euros

• Q&R 31 million euros

• ILYDA 15 million euros

• SoftWeb 9 million euros

• Logismos 6 million euros

• CPI 6 million euros