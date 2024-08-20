Notos Com sees sales at 135-140 million euros and EBITDA at 19-21 million euros

The management of Notos Com is aiming to further increase its 2024 sales and expand the company’s reputation, following the investments made during the previous financial year for the improvement and development of its network as well as for the promotion of e-commerce.

In 2023, Notos Com proceeded with a renovation of the Athens department store as well as the opening of new stores of the brands it owns, namely GANT, NAUTICA and the opening of the new Lacoste online store.

As the management of Notos Com emphasized, during the publication of the 2023 financial results, “the company’s strategy is always based on the dynamic presence in Greece and expansion abroad in countries where positive results can be generated and capital is not required for development. Thus, the interest in acquiring new international brands is a constant pursuit in both the clothing and cosmetics industries. New collaborations were signed last year which we estimate will give new impetus to the company.”

In 2023, sales amounted to 124 million euros compared to an estimate of 124-126 million euros and EBITDA amounted to 16.5 million euros compared to an estimate of 14-16 million euros. For 2024, the company sees sales of 135-140 million euros and EBITDA of 19-21 million euros.