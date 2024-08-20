Cruise sector: A special fee per passenger under consideration

Representatives of the cruise sector are asking for specific initiatives to immediately address the problems of the sector based on a national plan.

Among the problems are the simultaneous approach of cruise ships that cause phenomena of overcrowding in popular tourist destinations.

The representative of the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) in Greece, Maria Deligianni, pointed out the need to regulate the market in popular destinations.

Regarding the possibility of imposing a special disembarkation fee per passenger, she stated that any tax should be applied horizontally in all sectors of tourism, without discrimination, so as to avoid distortions of competition by favoring or burdening any sector.

“The activity that is constantly developing in the cruise industry requires the operation of a mechanism that concerns the movement of cruise ships and the millions of passengers they carry, with the economic benefits not only for local communities of the islands, but also for the national economy in general,” the Union of Cruise Shipowners and Associated Members said in a letter.

At the same time, it made an appeal so as “not to delay the procedures any longer, as they will cause the dissatisfaction of the companies.”

Some of the issues raised by the Union are the possibility of home porting of passengers on popular islands, such as Santorini and Mykonos.

Meanwhile, n their efforts to deal with the issue of hypertourism on Greek islands and the lack of infrastructure, especially on the popular islands like Santorini and Mykonos, the Ministries of Shipping, Tourism and Environment are considering the possibility to proceed with the establishment of a special disembarkation fee per passenger, regulating the market as a whole and absorbing the negative experiences of visitors and the burden on local communities.