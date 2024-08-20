AADE: More than 48,000 on-site tax audits; 1.34-million-euro fines imposed

More than 48,000 on-site tax audits throughout the territory and in all sectors of activity have been carried out by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), aiming at defending public interest and securing public revenues.

During the audits, a hidden value of more than 20 million euros was found and fines of more than 1.34 million euros were imposed.

In addition, in 628 cases the prescribed sanctions were imposed, and the operation of 490 businesses was suspended, while in the remaining 138 cases a monetary penalty was imposed.

Through the establishment of a group of experienced inspectors, AADE has strengthened the islands’ existing inspection capacity, focusing inspections both on popular tourist destinations and on sectors of activity with high delinquency rates.

The auditors have at their disposal a tablet, with the ELEGCHOSlive system installed, through which they have direct access to the complete details of the auditees, facilitating their audit work.

Meanwhile, the results of the risk analysis are enriched with the data obtained from the comparison of the data of the e-send system with those of the POS. More specifically, the receipts, which are transmitted through the e-send system, and the income from payments using electronic means are counter-checked.

Finally, the groups of auditors derive information for verification checks from two important tools that have been implemented to reduce tax evasion. These are the Citizen Complaints platform, where complaints or information are submitted, and the Appodixi application.