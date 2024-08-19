Norwegian sovereign wealth fund’s vote of confidence in Greece

One of the richest sovereign wealth funds on the planet, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, with a portfolio value of 1.7 trillion dollars, has holdings in 36 listed companies on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The value of the Greek portfolio of the Norwegian fund amounts to 775 million dollars. A total of 3 banks (Eurobank, National and Piraeus) are its largest positions in value, while Metlen holds the fourth place.

Emphasis on energy

The sovereign fund has also invested in Motor Oil, Terna Energy and Helleniq Energy. It owns 2% of the IPTO’s share capital, as well as a stake in Intrakat.

The fund has recently turned its attention to energy. It increased its position in its three largest energy holdings – Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Plc and BP Plc – while reducing its exposure to Tesla and Volkswagen.