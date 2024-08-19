Organic growth, acquisitions among the goals of Ideal Holdings

Ideal Holdings is planning a new round of acquisitions and investments as part of its plans to continue strengthening the company’s portfolio in 2024.

Lambros Papakonstantinou, chairman of the board of directors of Ideal Holdings, stated that “our goal remains the increase in size, through organic growth of our companies but also through acquisitions. In 2024, we want to expand the activities in the sectors in which we have invested but also in new activities, in notable Greek companies.”

The sale of 100% of Astir Vitogiannis S.A., which directly owned 74.99% of Coleus Packaging Limited to Guala Closures, was completed on August 6, following the signing of the relevant binding sale agreement.

Upon the completion of the sale (“Transaction”), Ideal collected 115.5 million euros, while also transferring net borrowing amounting to 11.3 million euros. Following the completion of the transaction, Ideal Holdings significantly increases its cash available for future investments.