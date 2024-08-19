Athens Stock Exchange: The 11 stocks leading the comeback

The Athens Stock Exchange has managed to recover most of the recent sell-off and shows that it has the momentum to slowly return to the previous high levels.

The Athens General Index has risen by +6.7 at 1,431 points in the eight meetings following “Black Monday” (1,341 points on August 5), of which seven had a positive sign and only one negative.

The stocks that “starred”

A total of 11 shares recorded double-digit gains in eight sessions.

Unibios was the big gainer, climbing more than 22% from August 5 to August 16 to new 10-year highs.

Kekrops share rose by at least 20%, which after the plunge to 1.27 euros recovered to more than 1.5 euros, or otherwise to 30 million euros in terms of capitalization.

Bank of Piraeus has strengthened by 14.6%, re-approaching the psychological limit of 4 euros, i.e. the price of this year’s placement for 27% of the shares.

The AVAX share rose 14.7% above the 9-month low of 1.21 euros. At the same time, thanks to a +14.2% rally, Kri Kri’s stock “flew” to new historical highs (12 euros) and reached 400 million euros for the first time.

The share of Optima Bank also climbed within a breathing distance of the record price of 13 euros, which gained at least 14% between August 5 and August 16, while the National Bank share recorded a 13% rally.

The shares of Kloukinas – Lappa, ILYDA and Intracom followed with a highly satisfactory performance of +12%, while Ideal completes the list of the top 11 shares, recording a dynamic comeback of +11.1% and approaching 6 euros ( 5.88 euros at the end of the week).