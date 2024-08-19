Logo Image

Athens Stock Exchange: The 11 stocks leading the comeback

English

Athens Stock Exchange: The 11 stocks leading the comeback

(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ EUROKINISSI)

The Athens General Index has risen by +6.7 at 1,431 points in the eight meetings following "Black Monday" (1,341 points on August 5), of which seven had a positive sign and only one negative

The Athens Stock Exchange has managed to recover most of the recent sell-off and shows that it has the momentum to slowly return to the previous high levels.

The Athens General Index has risen by +6.7 at 1,431 points in the eight meetings following “Black Monday” (1,341 points on August 5), of which seven had a positive sign and only one negative.

The stocks that “starred”

A total of 11 shares recorded double-digit gains in eight sessions.

Unibios was the big gainer, climbing more than 22% from August 5 to August 16 to new 10-year highs.

Kekrops share rose by at least 20%, which after the plunge to 1.27 euros recovered to more than 1.5 euros, or otherwise to 30 million euros in terms of capitalization.

Bank of Piraeus has strengthened by 14.6%, re-approaching the psychological limit of 4 euros, i.e. the price of this year’s placement for 27% of the shares.

The AVAX share rose 14.7% above the 9-month low of 1.21 euros. At the same time, thanks to a +14.2% rally, Kri Kri’s stock “flew” to new historical highs (12 euros) and reached 400 million euros for the first time.

The share of Optima Bank also climbed within a breathing distance of the record price of 13 euros, which gained at least 14% between August 5 and August 16, while the National Bank share recorded a 13% rally.

The shares of Kloukinas – Lappa, ILYDA and Intracom followed with a highly satisfactory performance of +12%, while Ideal completes the list of the top 11 shares, recording a dynamic comeback of +11.1% and approaching 6 euros ( 5.88 euros at the end of the week).

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube