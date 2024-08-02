Electricity bills: Subsidy to domestic consumers at 16 euros/MW

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the amount of the subsidy for electricity bills related to consumption in August. Specifically, subsidies for electricity in household tariffs and for all main and non-main residence services, without income criteria and regardless of provider, are as follows:

-For monthly consumption up to 500kWh, the subsidy is 16 euros/MWh or 1.6 cents/kWh. This category represents 90% of households in Greece.

-For households that are included in the Social Domestic Tariff, the subsidy amounts to 50 euros/MWh or 5 cents/kWh for all consumption, while the final price after the subsidy will be at the pre-energy crisis level.

These are measures taken by the Ministry of Environment and Energy, in order to support consumers following the increase in electricity prices, due to the recent malfunction of the electricity market in Southeast Europe.

Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, stated: “Based on the prices of the providers that have become known (and cover more than 80% of the market), the final price for the vast majority of domestic electricity consumers is below 15 minutes/kWh, after the emergency aid in the electricity bills that we announced.”