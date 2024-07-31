Athens Stock Exchange: Five best performing stocks in July

The Athens Stock Exchange is about to say goodbye to July with significant profits, as the General Index seems to have left behind the recent levels of 1,400 points and notching 1,460 points.

This is largely attributed to the positive course of the Large Cap index.

Therefore, investors seem to be securing highly satisfactory returns in a series of blue chips, of which five stocks stand out in particular.

OTE

OTE, for example, has increased more than 11% since the beginning of the month, having climbed to 15 euros – for the first time since July 2023 (13-month high). This brings the company’s market capitalization to over 6.1 billion euros, with Kostas Nebis’ first month as CEO proving quite promising on a stock market level – if we take into account the performance of the previous months.

Lamda

Lamda Development has soared 11% reaching 7.5 euros, i.e. the highest level since November 2021. At the same time, the listed company has recorded a rally of more than 21% from a year low of 6.1 euros (16/4), with the market value having improved to 1.3 billion euros. It should be noted that the climate changed after the acquisition of 2% of the shares by the shipowner George Prokopiou.

Titan Cement

The course of Titan Cement, which continues to break consecutive historical highs, is worth mentioning. The share has risen more than 10% to 32 euros in July and more than 50% in 2024, as a result of which the capitalization of the listed company, which is also on track to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

OPAP

OPAP’s share is at its highest point since the end of April, having returned to 16 euros, thanks to a 9.5% rise in July. In fact, if we include the comeback from the year’s low of 14.2 euros, which occurred on June 21, the cumulative rise exceeds +12%.

GEK TERNA

Finally, the share of GEK TERNA, benefiting from the agreement to sell the participation in Terna Energy, has seen its value soaring to 1.8 billion euros, recording an increase of 7.5% over the last month.

The blue chip stocks with the largest monthly gains