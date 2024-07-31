Performance Technologies makes its debut on the Regulated Market of the Athens Stock Exchange

Performance Technologies announced the listing for trading of all 13,968,683 existing shares of the company on the Regulated Market of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) as of Wednesday, July 31.

Therefore, the company’s share will be deleted from the Alternative Market of the ATHEX.

Performance Technologies is an IT company specialised in studying, designing, developing, maintaining and managing computing information systems and IT applications while it also provides advanced IT services aimed at medium and large businesses and organizations, as well as in the public sector.

It is estimated that in the next two years the sector in which the listed company operates will move upwards. There are great growth opportunities for domestic IT companies with Performance Technologies expected to record significant revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2024. Large contracts that the company signed in 2023 or early 2024 in the financial, energy and telecommunications sectors are underway and expected to be completed on time. The company also participates in various tenders, which provided that it is the preferred bidder, will generate further income in 2024.

Promoting solutions

The listed company is a pioneer in the promotion of virtualization and cloud computing solutions in Greece and Cyprus. It is one of the first European companies to design and implement public cloud services.

Therefore, it has entered into business partnerships with the world’s most important public cloud computing providers such as Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc, Google LLC, IBM, etc. and software makers such as VMware Inc and Red Hat Inc. In 2020, it created a Security Operations Center (SOC) and in 2021 it created the Cloud Business Unit (CBU). In 2022, it created and staffed a department dealing with public works in Greece and European programs. The revenue of the company and its subsidiaries are attributed to sales of IT solutions, software applications, provision of advanced technology services related to IT, as well as consulting services that use specialized enterprise software systems.