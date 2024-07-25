Euroseas on track to increase its revenue in 2024

Euroseas announced a new ship charter which will boost the company’s EBITDA by 5.5 million dollars.

In particular, the US listed company chartered the feeder type containership with a transport capacity of 1,740 containers “EM Spetses”, for a period of 18 to 20 months, with a daily rate of 18,100 dollars.

Euroseas President and CEO Aristides Pittas said: “We are pleased to announce that we have chartered our EM Spetses for 18 months with a leading charterer, at a profitable charter of $18,100/day. Despite the traditional summer market slowdown, this development is evidence of stability with demand fundamentals remaining quite strong.”

This charter is expected to contribute approximately 5.5 million dollar EBITDA to the company for the minimum contractual period and increase the remaining net operating days coverage of our 2024 fleet to 94%. It also increases the fleet coverage for 2025 to around 44%.”

It should be noted that a few days ago the company received the newly built container ship “Stephania K”. It is the sixth in a series of nine vessels being built by the company and the last of three 1,800 teu vessels.