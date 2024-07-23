ICAP CRIF: Acquisition of Date Firme in Romania and strengthening of its dominant position in SE Europe

ICAP CRIF is the leading Group of Companies in the market of Credit Risk and Business Information Solutions in Southeast Europe and a member of the global company CRIF.

Nikitas Constantellos, President and CEO of the ICAP CRIF Group of Companies stated: “The strategic acquisition of ‘Date Firme’ in Romania reinforces the company’s commitment to dynamic expansion in SE Europe. The integration of ‘Date Firme’ will undoubtedly contribute to the development path of ICAP CRIF and CRIF, further consolidating its position as the leader in the fields of business information solutions and credit risk.”