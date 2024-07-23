ELSTAT: Arrivals and overnight stays in Greece up in May

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced the monthly provisional data of arrivals and nights spent in hotels, similar establishments, tourist campsites and short-stay accommodation establishments in May 2024.

According to the survey, arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments amounted to 3,754,414 and nights spent amounted to 15,012,287 in May 2024, recording an increase of 3.4% in arrivals and of 4.6% in nights spent when compared to the corresponding month of 2023.

More specifically, in May 2024 compared with the corresponding month of 2023, an increase of 3.6% was observed in arrivals and of 4.7% in nights spent for non-residents, while an increase of 2.5% in arrivals and of 3.7% in nights spent was observed for residents.

The highest contribution in both arrivals and nights spent for the total of tourist accommodation establishments was observed for non-residents with 81.4% and 89.7%, respectively, according to ELSTAT. As for the average length of stay for all types of tourist accommodation establishments, it was 4 days.