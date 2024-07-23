Prices in Tinos have almost approached those in Mykonos while the island has become a famous Instagram spot. Cocktails such as the Aperol Spritz in a plastic glass cost 12 euros and umbrellas at beach bars start “from 105 euros” a set.

Sifnos is in a state of emergency due to water shortage. But it has a spa, a jacuzzi and swimming pools. In June it had a 100% increase in water consumption compared to last August.

Hydra parties on board and off board. Traffic jams from the super yachts are frequent.

Pretty islands pretty flame

The soul of the Greek summer burns with them, but this may concern only a few romantics and miserable people.

But sustainable, quality tourism is also burning. Tourists reached 33 million in 2023 from 12 million in 2009, with the only investment being the Airbnb colonies. With non-existent infrastructure upgrading, with the collapse of the primary sector on the islands, with severe residential alterations, with irreversible environmental damage.

The locals aren’t clamoring for change, they are living their entrepreneurial dream in the Eldorado of the 50-day season.

The government does not intervene, it turns a blind eye to the shaken small and middle class by pampering them with the additional income of short-term rentals.

Meanwhile, Eldorado is rapidly drying up, but this is a (survival) exercise for posterity.

For now welcome (those who can) for another season at the Disneyland of the Aegean…