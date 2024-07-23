ECM and Metric Capital sell their majority stake in FAMAR

ECM Partners and Metric Capital Partners have signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in FAMAR, an established pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services provider (CDMO), to MidEuropa.

MidEuropa is a leading private equity investor in Europe, having raised and managed more than 6 billion euros over its 25-year history. Existing shareholders will retain shares in FAMAR, reaffirming their long-term commitment and confidence in the company and its prospects.

FAMAR is a partner in an expanded clientele of leading – blue chip – pharmaceutical companies, with activity in more than 80 international markets.

The company offers the full range of CDMOs value chain services with expanded manufacturing capabilities in multiple dosage forms including sterile, solid, semi-solid forms, as well as R&D services. FAMAR has six production units in southern Europe and two Research & Development centers, where it employs approximately 1,900 workers.

Konstantinos Regis, CEO of FAMAR, said: “I would like to thank ECM and Metric for their cooperation over the last four years. Their investment in the company, their support and their guidance have been significant in establishing FAMAR as a leading force in the CDMO market in Europe. We are excited to partner with MidEuropa to continue expanding to make FAMAR a leading global CDMO service platform, contributing to the health and well-being of millions of patients around the world.”