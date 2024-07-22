Sarantis Group: International presence and sustainable development are key goals

Sustainable production and consumption, empowered employees, contribution to thriving communities as well as responsible governance are the four pillars of the Sarantis Group’s Sustainable Development, according to the 2023 report.

Its strategy concerns both the Greek market and the international presence of the group in thirteen countries organized in 8 business units – Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets), Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Western Balkans, Czech Republic & Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary. In total, the Group has a distribution network in more than 50 countries around the world.

Sales in the countries of the international network, which represent 67.6% of the Group’s total sales, increased by 10.7% to 326.2 million euros in 2023 from 294.6 million euros in 2022. As shown by group figures, despite the turmoil in global supply chains, the company managed to improve working capital requirements as a percentage of sales compared to last year’s levels, which highlights among other things its ability to manage inventories effectively. Additionally, the Group’s tight control of trade receivables demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a healthy cash flow position.

According to Kyriakos Sarantis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sarantis Group “Sustainable Development is the core of our business model and guides us every day in our business life. In this context, the Group, reinforcing its strong commitment to achieving its strategic goals related to Sustainable Development in Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) issues, has established an ESG Committee consisting of independent members.”