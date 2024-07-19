Intrakat: New project to modernize water resources management

Intrakat has undertaken a new hydraulic project, which promises to modernize the water management process in one of the country’s most important areas and contribute to the revitalization and sustainable development of Western Greece.

According to a related announcement, this is a 64.5-million-euro project signed in Messolonghi by the CEO of the Intrakat Group, Anastasios Aranitis, in the presence of the political leadership of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry and the local authorities.

This large land improvement project includes irrigation and anti-flooding projects, drainage projects and water transport and distribution for irrigation, as well as provision for serving the needs of the area in the future. The contract consists of two important land improvement sub-projects: The lakeside areas of Amvrakia and Amfilochia and the areas of Valtos province, i.e. a geographical zone with rare water wealth. The wider area of the project is located west of Acheloos and includes the areas of Amvrakia – Amfilochia, Katouna – Konopina and Valtos and is located in the administrative boundaries of the Municipalities of Amfilochia and Xiromero.