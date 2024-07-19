Yellow card to Greece for working hours

The figures presented exclusively by “Naftemporiki” include working hours that reached 2,042 in 2015, and slightly dropped to 1,886, in 2022. In any case, the difference with other countries is very large.

According to the latest available figures, based on the official report issued last March by the competent Audit Committee of the Council of Europe, the Greeks work 315 additional hours on an annual basis, compared to the 1,571 hours which is the corresponding European average.

«Labour Protection»

However, Dimitris Karageorgopoulos, press secretary of GSEE, pointed out that “the protection of workers and the assurance of decent living conditions require the shielding of labor against the economic and social consequences of successive crises, which remain in force for the most part.

Precarity in labor relations poses a threat to the health and safety of workers. Extending the working hours and days of workers does not constitute progress, but it is a setback.”