Drug shortages in August … and the sales of luxury cars

Drug shortages are not an August problem or a domestic one, it is a global, long-term and multifactorial issue.

As the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) president Olympios Papadimitriou said in his letter in response to pharmacists, the distribution of drugs to pharmacies, wholesalers and hospitals is done through Third Party Logistics and, when a company or a distributor is about to close, orders corresponding to sales for 2 or 3 weeks will be executed.

In the meantime, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), 126 new Porsches circulated in the country and 286 used ones only in the first half of 2024 in Greece. In June, 23 new Porsches and 45 used Porsches circulated.

Also, last month were sold: 1 new Lamborghini and 2 used ones. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 12 Lamborghinis have been sold, of which 11 are used.

Also, during the first half of the year were sold:

2 Maclaren (2 used)

24 Maserati (16 used)

4 Lotus (1 used)

10 Ferrari (9 used)

13 Bentley (7 used) and

5 Aston Martin (5 used)

Meanwhile, two hotels, in Corfu and Chios, were accused of following illegal and abusive practices while leaving workers unpaid, not renewing their contracts or making them work more than 12 hours a day. 8.5-million-euro support to Sky express

The capital support program that the Mitsotakis government had planned continues, as, after Aegean, it was the turn of SKY express, to support his airline for the time of the pandemic.

With an amendment tabled by the government, yesterday evening, in the Parliament, compensation of 8.5 million euros is granted to the Sky express company, pending since the CoVid-19 period, after its approval by the European Commission, in proportion to the aid received by European airlines.