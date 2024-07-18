Car insurance through … Gov.gr Wallet

Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, announced the first step of abolishing the issuance of certificates and providing digitally citizens’ data, after their consent, in order to carry out an administrative procedure.

The measure initially concerns car insurances and will also be extended to other transactions with public and private entities, including car leasing, contracts with energy and telecoms providers, as well as registration in nurseries.



The new procedure

The new procedure for car insurance is as follows:

Citizens will contact the insurance company. After registering their request, the insurance company will use the new digital service through Gov.gr Wallet, receive the necessary information and start the process. The information needed are the tax identification number, the citizen’s name and the registration number of the vehicle they wish to insure.

They will then receive a push notification on their mobile phone from Gov.gr Wallet through which the insurance company will ask them for the vehicle license, the driver’s license and the owner details.



Consent

The citizen, if he wishes to continue, will first give his consent so that the specific data will be made available followed by a procedure to check their correctness.



The basis for the next day

The minister emphasized that “it is not only the service that we presented that is important, but it is mainly that it forms the basis for how we see the next day in the citizen’s communication with the state. Citizens gain time and the Greek State saves valuable resources, while the transparency of procedures is enhanced. In the new digital Greece, we are moving into a new era, the era of data circulation and not documents for the completion of procedures and transactions, with the aim of daily improving the lives of citizens and businesses.”



Aiming at increasing the vehicles insurance rate

The presentation of the new service was also attended by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Staikouras, who stated that “we hope that the operation of the new service, in addition to facilitating the citizens, will also contribute to the increase of the vehicle insurance rate, an issue that has been plaguing the Greek market for a long time, with serious consequences for people and companies, especially when accidents occur.”