Salamis Shipyards delivered 5 blocks for the second French frigate FDI FR2

On July 13, 2024, the Salamis Shipyards delivered the 5 pre-equipped blocks of the second- and fifth-series FDI French frigate, built at the Salamis Shipyards, and are already traveling from Greece to the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient, where they will be delivered for the next steps of the frigate’s construction.

The delivery of these parts for the French frigate is an important milestone both for the Salamis Shipyards and for the Greek shipbuilding defense industry as a whole. It is the first time in history that a Greek shipyard participates through the FDI program in the construction of a high-tech warship for the naval fleet of another country.

The collaboration with the Naval Group provides for the participation of the shipyards in the construction of the FDI frigates, both of the Greek Navy and the French navy, for five pre-equipped sections (blocks) of the hull and the superstructure, up to a total of 6 FDI frigates.

“For the first time Greece is exporting a defense product of this size”

“We have delivered 5 blocks for the second French FDI frigate in continuation of the 5 blocks built at our shipyard and delivered to Naval Group for the construction of the third Greek FDI HN Formion. Recently, our shipyards extended the cooperation with the Naval Group for the construction project of the third French frigate that follows. Hopefully, we will soon participate in the construction of the 4th Greek FDI. We feel particularly proud to be participating in the FDI frigate program, which is a turning point for the Greek shipbuilding industry, as it is the first time Greece exports a defense product of this size,” said George Koros, CEO of Salamis Shipyards, on the occasion of the delivery of the blocks.