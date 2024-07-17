Metlen: We are turning the page, without changing our DNA

“We are turning the page, without changing our DNA. Our new name, Metlen Energy & Metals, will accompany our efforts to cover as many foreign markets as possible,” the chief executive officer of the Energy Sector of the company (formerly Mytilineos), Yannis Kalafatas said at an event in Thessaloniki.

He noted that the decision to change the name started at the beginning of 2023, when a gap was found in the branding of the group abroad: the name “Mytilineos” was difficult to pronounce in foreign markets.

Just a few months later, “Metlen was born and we have a name as international as it needs to be and as connected as it needs to be to the history of the company, a name that pays respect to what we are and what we do, but also a name which enables us to go out in the markets with a footprint,” noted Kalafatas.

Even higher

The estimate that the new brand of the company will lead it even higher and important steps will be taken abroad, opening a new chapter in its history, was expressed by Vivian Bouzali, director of corporate affairs and communication of Metlen. It is, as she said, a new era that will prove that the company is a leading player in developments and that it will further gain a strong international presence in even more countries.

“By combining metals and energy, Metlen is focused on synergies, allowing its operations to support each other. It is a company that harmoniously combines energy and metals, its Greek roots with its international perspective, the dynamism of the vanguard with the know-how of deep experience. We keep this quality and this value as a legacy to move forward. We are changing the brand, but keeping everything that has been the core of our success: boldness, determination, ingenuity, hard work, persistence, high expertise, creativity. No matter how far our company reaches, it will always have the core of its existence in Greece, where it all began and here in Thessaloniki, where one of our most extroverted activities, that of renewable sources, has its roots,” Bouzali underlined.