Prokopiou: Mega shipbuilding program

The shipbuilding program of George Prokopiou is approaching 100 ships.

According to shipping brokerage sources, the company Sea Traders, which manages the bulk carriers of the group, proceeded with six more orders for ultramax vessels.

Therefore, the total number of ships on order amounts to 32. It was preceded by a construction rally of a total of 26 bulk carriers of the kamsarmax type on Chinese berths. A total of 94 vessels are under order.

Prokopiou has recently revealed that the group’s shipbuilding program reached 88 ships of all types.

The agreement for the six bulk carriers, which are three plus three more with options, was closed towards the end of June. It is reported that Sea Traders is looking for slots to increase the number of its shipbuilding program. A plan that, if implemented, will bring the group’s shipbuilding program to around 100 ships.

In particular, Prokopiou, who is the founder of Dynacom, Dynagas, Dynagas Partners (listed on Wall Street) and Sea Traders, stated at the beginning of June, that his investment program includes 88 commercial vessels. The family group, which has around 125 ships on the water, with an average age of less than 10 years, has decided to invest in new vessels that use conventional fuels and the best available technology to reduce the ships’ environmental footprint.



Investments in Shipyards and Real Estate

The Group is making major investments inside the country as well. It has invested in the Skaramangas Shipyards, in order to restructure the largest unit in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In fact, together with another large ship owner, the Italian Gianluigi Aponte, who has the largest group of containerships in the world (MSC), have registered their interest in participating in the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) tender for the port of Lavrion.

Moreover, George Prokopiou signed a new agreement for the acquisition of properties in Ellinikon. More specifically, Prokopiou will buy 4 building blocks, in an area adjacent to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens, and the Glyfada golf course, gaining the possibility to construct 86,000 sq.m. This is an area in which Ellinikon S.A. has acquired a surface right from the State for 99 years.

The plan also provides for the operation of a school (primary – secondary education) with International Curriculum, while according to sources, the establishment of a private university (tertiary) is also being considered.