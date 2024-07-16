MEVGAL: Higher exports, turnover fueled by its investment program

2023 was a year of significant growth for MEVGAL, with the development course continuing this year as well, following an important investment program.

The company, as its president, Mary Hatzakou, recently noted to “Naftemporiki”, implements investments for the continuous improvement of quality, the modernization of its facilities, the automation of the production process, the increase of its possibilities for the production of new products and the reduction of its footprint on the environment.

More specifically, an investment of 20 million euros was recently completed to upgrade the feta production unit, “a fact that underlines our faith in our national product, something that continues from the past, since its founder MEVGAL, Konstantinos Hatzakos, was the first to innovate by releasing the branded packaged feta on the Greek market.”

Upon the completion of this investment, MEVGAL became one of the most modern industries in its category in the entire Balkan region.

In the two-year period 2024-2025, MEVGAL’s investment plan amounts to 15 million euros and includes, among other things, new packaging machines for milk and white cheese, expansion of cold storage areas to cover the ever-increasing needs, but also investments in photovoltaic and possibly in a biogas production unit from industrial waste.

It should also be noted that from 2016 until today, MEVGAL’s investments have exceeded 50 million euros.

Boosting exports

MEVGAL has always shown strong extroversion, as it first introduced its products abroad in 1985.

It started with Italy and today the company has a presence in more than 35 countries, with exports making up 40% of its total turnover, which was 23% higher in 2023 compared to last year.

Its biggest customers are located in European countries, but there is continuous expansion into new markets as well. The company exports 65% of the feta and 60% of the yogurts, with branded products representing the largest share.

The interest in expanding to more countries is permanent and methodical actions are being taken in this direction to have access to new markets.