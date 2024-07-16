EU sets four conditions for PPA’s inverstments

The European Commission has set four conditions in order to continue subsidizing the project of the new cruise pier in the southern part of the port of Piraeus.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, PPA S.A. has already sent a response to the EU outlining the schedules and budgets of the specific projects and awaiting a response. Compensatory benefits of 7.6 million euros to the four beneficiary large municipalities of Piraeus will be allocated by the PPA.

Investments

The administration of the PPA is awaiting the response of the European Commission in order to continue subsidizing the project of expanding the new cruise pier in the southern zone. This is a major project, with a total budget of 136.2 million euros, 95% subsidized by the European Union, which will allow the docking of two large cruise ships of more than 300 meters, offering incentives for the development and strengthening of cruising. At this moment, 25%-30% of the project has been implemented and 40,811,557 million euros had been absorbed by 12/31/2023. According to exclusive information of “Naftemporiki”, the European Commission has requested specific commitments from the PPA in order to continue subsidizing the investment and specifically the execution of four more accompanying projects (sub-projects) so that the overall result of the project after its completion is fully operational.

Specifically, the EU has asked for the expansion of the cruise passenger station that will serve the cruise ships at the specific pier, the implementation of infrastructure related to cold ironing, i.e. the power supply from land to the cruise ships when they dock, the transportation of the cruise passengers by small ships to sea pier of the Peace and Friendship Stadium in order to travel by coach to the Acropolis and not burden the port of Piraeus with traffic, but also the supply of eco buses for the transport of passengers.

Logistics center

Regarding the investment project of the construction of the Logistics center of the PPA in an area of 80,000 m2, 60% has already been completed. The specific infrastructure project, which will have an underground connection, will be used for the cargo goods to be transported by international transport trucks (TIR), as well as those transported by containers and by train wagons. The ease of connecting the warehouse area with the national road network (Athens – Corinth and Athens – Lamia) and the immediate proximity to the Customs Services will facilitate the transport, storage and distribution of goods coming from or destined for ships, railways or the airport.