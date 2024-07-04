Floating platforms – extensions in marinas

A solution to the issue of the ever-increasing demand for berths in marinas as well as tourist ports for foreign and Greek pleasure boats is to be provided by the Ministry of Tourism, through a relevant regulation, in the draft law for the enhancement of tourism.

The aim of this regulation, which establishes the possibility of installing floating platforms in marinas and shelters, is to reduce the loss of revenue from boats that leave or postpone visiting Greek marinas in cases they have not found places, to increase the State’s revenue from taxes and fees, but also to reduce risks from a disorderly and uncontrolled anchoring of vessels in maritime space outside ports.

It is noted that the issue of berthing positions had previously been raised by the Greek Marinas Association, since, as it was pointed out, the increased demand was not sufficient to cover the needs of the approximately 14,000 organized positions that existed in Greek territory. It has been pointed out that new infrastructure creates new jobs, with significant benefits to local economies.

On his part, the president of the Association of Owners of Professional Tourist Boats without Permanent Crew, Efthymios Bibis, explained to “Naftemporiki” that at the moment about 600 pleasure boats cannot be serviced in a marina in Attica’s port system and continue to face docking position finding problem.

He noted that finding a marina with berths in Attica should be close to the airport and have infrastructure to repair the boat in case of damage, as well as areas for activities for customers.