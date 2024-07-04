Desserta Hellas acquires Doriki from Minerva

Desserta Hellas, a subsidiary of Berglandmilch, proceeded with the acquisition of the company Doriki, which was the separated cheese-making arm of Minerva Edible Oils and Food Enterprises.

The relevant agreement has been signed and according to information from “Naftemporiki”, the deal essentially concerns the production facilities owned by Doriki, which were created with the view to separating the cheese industry from the group of Minerva.

Desserta now controls the cheese-making unit in Episkopiko, Ioannina, which joined Minerva’s workforce in 2008 and includes production lines for cheese-making products and a line for storing organic milk and producing organic cheeses. The agreement also includes the milk collection factory in Andravida, which has been operating since 2009 as a key link in the supply chain serving the Ioannina factory. It has a milk concentration and transshipment line, with separate production lines for organic and conventional products.

Desserta Hellas, based in Athens, is the subsidiary of Berglandmilch for the markets of Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the countries of Southeast Europe. It operates under the alpiland brand. In 2023 it showed a turnover of 28.9 million euros, pre-tax profits of 764 thousand euros and net profitability of 595 thousand euros, in total liabilities of 2.6 million euros.

The President and CEO of Desserta Hellas, Athanasios Platanias, stated: “A new chapter for our company opens based on extroversion in terms of production and penetration into new markets outside Greece. We are proud and together with our strategic partner, Berglandmilch e-Gen, we will work hard to justify the growth policy we have planned.”