PPA: High revenue and profitability for third consecutive year

PPA SA has achieved the highest performance in its history in terms of revenue and profitability for the third consecutive year.

More specifically, total revenue amounted to 219.8 million euros in 2023, up 25.2 million euros or 12.9% compared to the previous year (194.6 million euros in 2022 and 154.2 million euros in 2021). Profit after tax stood at 66.8 million euros, up 26.3% from 52.9 million euros in 2022, up 43.9% from 36.8 million euros in 2021.

“This dynamic development not only underlines the company’s pivotal role in the European economy, but significantly strengthens the economic stability of Greece and the societies with which we interact,” the CEO of PPA, Su Xudong, stated in the company’s sustainable development report for 2023.

“The development of the company in terms of sustainability is the primary goal of its strategy,” he underlined, among other things, and added: “Our commitment to environmental management is stronger than ever. We have accelerated our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by investing in appropriate technological solutions.”

Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to prioritize sustainable development. Our goals include achieving zero workplace accidents and zero incidents of corruption, with the aim of enhancing resilience and prosperity. Based on the same culture and mentality, with methodical and systematic work, with the significant know-how and great experience and above all with the same willingness, we will continue to evolve and continuously develop the port of Piraeus for which we are we are all today, and will continue to be, very proud and excited.”