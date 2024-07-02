AVAX Group: New 82-million-dollar project in Iraq

AVAX Group announced the signing of a contract with the Mass Group Holding (MGH) for the study, construction and operation of a 282MW open cycle power plant in Iraq. It is a project with a total budget of 82 million dollars.

The new plant will be built in the Bismayah area of Baghdad, Iraq, and construction will take 12 months.

The unit will run on natural gas, will consist of a General Electric 9F.04 gas turbine and will be designed with the possibility of future conversion from open to combined cycle and further increasing both the generated load and the relative degree of efficiency.

This is the 3rd power generation unit assigned to AVAX at the Bismayah power station and will be delivered in the summer of 2025.

According to an announcement, “in continuation of the two previous projects of Phase 2 and 3 of the Power Generation Station in the city Bismayah, Iraq, as well as the ongoing Mintia Power Plant project in Romania, the commissioning of the new unit seals the leading presence of AVAX Group in major energy projects of international scope and renews once again the relationship of trust between the MGH and AVAX groups.”