Shipping: 20 companies represent 72% of the Greek orderbook

The investment rally of the Greek shipping companies continues, with the orderbook reaching 531 orders. More and more Greek shipowners are placing orders, including George Prokopiou, Vangelis Marinakis, George Economou, Maria Angelikousi, Angeliki Fragou, Dr. Nikos Tsakos, Kriton Lentoudis and Leon Patitsas.

According to Xclusiv data, from the June 2024 order book, Greek “big names” have a significant presence in the Greek order book. Specifically, 20 out of 72 Greek companies (28%) have placed 384 out of a total of 531 orders (72%).

In terms of newly built vessels, Allied’s figures are revealing. In the last 12 months, Greek shipowners have placed 212 orders, while the Chinese are on 137 commercial ships.

As Xclusiv pointed out, there has been a significant increase in the number of companies investing in the newly built vessels over the past two years.

The number of companies investing has increased by around 35%, reaching 512 in 46 countries at the beginning of June 2024. Greece and China led the increase, with growth of 20% and 18% respectively over the past 24 months.

In May 2022, 60 Greek shipping companies had ships on order. This number has increased significantly, with 72 Greek companies currently active in the newbuild market.

Chinese shipping companies have also seen significant expansion. In May 2022, 130 Chinese companies had invested in the specific market. This number has increased by 18%, with 153 companies operating today.