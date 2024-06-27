Strong building activity in March – Almost 40% jump in building permits

More specifically, 3,756 building permits were issued, corresponding to 873,036 sq.m. of surface area and 3,285,556 sq.m. volume.

Construction activity increased by 39.8% in terms of the number of building permits, by 34.8% in terms of surface area and by 11.2% in volume compared to the same period last year.

The issued permits for private building activity throughout the country amounted to 3,728 building permits in March this year, corresponding to 864,988 sq.m. surface and 3,248,483 sq.m. volume, recording a 39.6% increase in the number of building permits, a 37.7% increase in area and a 13.1% increase in volume, compared to the corresponding month last year.

The issued permits for public building activity throughout the country, amounted to 28 building permits, corresponding to 8,048 sq.m. surface area and 37,073 sq.m. volume. The participation percentage of the public building activity in the total building volume, for the month of March 2024, was 1.1%.

Positive sign in 12-month period

At a 12-month level, i.e. from April 2023 to March 2024, the size of the total building activity amounted to 29,512 building permits, corresponding to 6,780,660 sq.m. surface area and 30,754,562 sq.m. volume.

Compared to the corresponding period of April 2022-March 2023 there was a 14.0% increase in the number of building permits, a 16.3% increase in area and a 16.2% increase in volume.