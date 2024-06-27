Ferry companies’ fares under the microscope

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy is proceeding with the intensification of inspections on all coastal shipping lines during the summer season, while it has requested the cooperation of the Competition Commission to deal with any incidents of abusive behavior by coastal shipping companies.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianidis sent a letter on this matter to the Competition Commission with the view to developing mutual cooperation on ticket fare issues for greater consumer protection.

“The ministry is making every effort to protect the interests of consumers/passengers in maritime transport, reduce fare prices and improve the quality of services provided while expanding consumer choices,” the letter pointed out.

Closer cooperation between the services is also requested, so that there is a faster and more effective response to any incidents of abusive behavior in the market on the part of coastal shipping companies.