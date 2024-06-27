Athens stock market: 6+6 stocks that do not follow the recent bullish trend

The Athens Stock Exchange maintains a double-digit performance in the last 12 months, which reaches +11%. However, there are 6+6 Cap and Midcap stocks which have so far not followed the bullish trend, staying away from the… party and under-performing the main stock index.

In the blue chips, specifically, the EYDAP share is down by at least 18% in the past year, having been stabilized to 5.5 euros and having lost almost 23% from its high of 7 euros (closing 5/7/2023). The result is that the company’s capitalization falls short of 600 million euros.

The annual decline for the Autohellas share is also estimated at double-digit levels (-14%), which is going through a period of constant correction, after the recent climb to the historical highs of 14 euros.

ELVALHALCOR has lost 11.5% in the last 12 months, at least 26% away from the peaks of 2.4 euros. This decline, however, has made the stock quite attractive, trading at a P/E multiple of 10x and a P/BV ratio of 0.7x.

OPAP and OTE, meanwhile, have consistently underperformed, falling by 9% over the past year, which, however, is still not justified by fundamentals.

The current valuation of Helleniq Energy is also attractive, having lost 5% in the last 12 months, as a result of which the P/E ratio has “fallen” below 5x.

Medium and Small

Regarding Mid-Cap, the Dimand share, paying the high discount in the entire real estate sector, records losses of 34% on an annual basis, while Thrace Plastics has stuck below 4 euros.

Austriacard, Quest, ΕYATH and Fourlis also underperformed in comparison with the General Index, showing declines of 15% to 19% on a 12-month basis.

Other companies with significant drop are BIS (-51%), Tria Alpha (-48%) and Proodeftiki (-40%), followed by the shares of ELTON, SIDMA, Iktinos, Jirakian and ELASTRON follow with a drop of more than 30%.

The Largest and Mid Cap stocks with the biggest drop in 12 months